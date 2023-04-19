The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says that the final recommendations of the investigations into the death of an individual when police opened fire on a public protest in Rambukkana on April 19, 2022 have been handed over to the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

One person was killed when police officers opened fire during a public protest on April 19 last year in the Rambukkana area while the HRCSL launched an investigation into the incident with the assistance of a team of experts.

The final recommendations of the said investigations have been handed over to IGP C.D. Wickramaratne on Tuesday (18), a spokesman for the HRCSL said.

The HRCSL said it presents this report in furtherance to its ‘Interim Report of the Committee of Experts appointed by the HRCSL to investigate the incidents that took place in Rambukkana on 79th April 2022’ published on 28th June 2022.

Accordingly, it presents detailed findings on the chain of events, human rights violations and recommendations thereof pertaining to the incidents that took place on the 19th April 2022 in Rambukkana, Sri Lanka.

A tense situation was reported on April 19, 2022 between the civilians and law enforcement officers during a civilian protest in the vicinity of the Rambukkana Cooperative Fuel Station to express the people’s distress on the prolonged fuel shortages and inflated fuel prices.

The tense situation thus erupted had resulted in the death of one civilian, injury to eighteen civilians and twenty police officers and damage to property in the vicinity.



Accordingly, the HRCSL further recommends the following to render justice to the grave injustices caused;

l. To the IGP -

a. Use the evidence and special findings of this report, in particular the CCTV footage to conduct an inquiry and ascertain the exact police officer responsible in shooting Chaminda Lakshan, the deceased.

b. Forward such finding regarding the responsible police officers to the Attorney General for his reference and necessary action,

ll. To the Department of Police -

a. Pay adequate compensation to the victims who have suffered injuries as a result .. of the excessive use of force by police officers.

b. Pay adequate compensation to the wife and two children of the deceased who was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Read the full report below:

HRCSL Recommendation on Rambukkana Incident by Adaderana Online on Scribd