Chinese Embassy responds to reports of exporting monkeys from Sri Lanka

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo says that the country’s wildlife authorities have clarified that they are not aware of the request to export 100,000 toque macaque monkeys from Sri Lanka to a Chinese private company and that no such application has been received from any side.

Issuing a press release on the issue, the Embassy said it has noticed recent disinformation on local and foreign media about Sri Lanka to export “100 thousands” of “endangered” toque macaque monkeys to a Chinese private company for “experimental purpose”, as well as detailed clarifications by the Minister of Agriculture and the Cabinet Spokesperson of Sri Lanka thereafter.

The Embassy said it has also checked with relevant authorities in Beijing. “The Chinese National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the main government department supervising and managing the import and export of wild animals and plants, clearly clarified that it is not aware of the request and has not received such application from any side.”

The Embassy further stressed that as a contracting party of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), China has already adopted its Wildlife Protection Law in 1988 with several amendments afterwards.

“The Chinese government always attaches great importance to wildlife protection and actively fulfill international obligations, which makes China one of top countries in the world in terms of wildlife protection legislation and law enforcement,” the release said.