Importers agree to further slash milk powder prices  Trade Minister

April 19, 2023   04:03 pm

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando says that milk powder importers have expressed their agreement to further reduce the prices of milk powder, during a discussion which was held last night (April 18).

The relevant associations had taken steps to reduce the prices of imported milk powder with effect from April 01, and accordingly, the price of a 1kg packet of imported milk powder was reduced by Rs. 200, while the price of a 400g packet of milk powder was reduced by Rs. 80.

However, the minister emphasized that according to the agreement reached during yesterday’s negotiations, the milk powder importers had stated that they will notify on how the price of milk powder will be reduced within the next two days.

Accordingly, the price of imported milk powder will be reduced once again from May, according to the minister.

