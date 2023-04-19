Petition filed against transfer of SLT shares owned by govt.

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an interim injunction order to be issued to the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, preventing the transfer of the government’s shares of Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) owned by the Treasury.

In addition, the petition also seeks an order be issued to the members of the Cabinet of Ministers including the Prime Minister, preventing them from taking steps to transfer those shares.

The petition has been filed by Chairman of All-Ceylon Telecommunication Employees’ Union J.B. Gurusinghe and its secretary, K. Hettiarachchi.