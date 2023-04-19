Petition filed against transfer of SLT shares owned by govt.

Petition filed against transfer of SLT shares owned by govt.

April 19, 2023   05:19 pm

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an interim injunction order to be issued to the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, preventing the transfer of the government’s shares of Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) owned by the Treasury.

In addition, the petition also seeks an order be issued to the members of the Cabinet of Ministers including the Prime Minister, preventing them from taking steps to transfer those shares.

The petition has been filed by Chairman of All-Ceylon Telecommunication Employees’ Union J.B. Gurusinghe and its secretary, K. Hettiarachchi. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

I will not allow the education of children to be taken hostage - President

I will not allow the education of children to be taken hostage - President

I will not allow the education of children to be taken hostage - President

Cardinal Ranjith is not the Chief Justice to decide that - Maithripala Sirisena

Cardinal Ranjith is not the Chief Justice to decide that - Maithripala Sirisena

36 firearms from Karandeniya Army Camp taken into police custody over Ahungalla shooting

36 firearms from Karandeniya Army Camp taken into police custody over Ahungalla shooting

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.19

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.19

Agriculture Minister requests all to plant a tree sapling at the auspicious time

Agriculture Minister requests all to plant a tree sapling at the auspicious time

State Minister of Finance addresses UN Economic and Social Council on Financing for Development Forum

State Minister of Finance addresses UN Economic and Social Council on Financing for Development Forum

Sri Pada pilgrimage during the off-season to be restricted?

Sri Pada pilgrimage during the off-season to be restricted?

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera's lawyer appears before TID

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera's lawyer appears before TID