I will not allow the education of children to be taken hostage - President

April 19, 2023   05:23 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe today refused to allow the education of children to be taken hostage and said education would be made an essential service under emergency law if teachers refuse to return to paper-marking by next week.

Addressing the progress review meeting of the Education Ministry at the Presidential secretariat this morning (19), he said: “No one is going to hold the education of children as hostage. That I am not allowing. That can’t be allowed. ”

