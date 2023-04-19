Minister discusses CEB restructuring plans with senior engineers and reforms committee

April 19, 2023   06:25 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has taken steps to brief all relevant parties on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) restructuring roadmap approved by the Cabinet of Ministers and the proposed time frame.

Accordingly, the Minister has held a discussion on the restructuring plans of CEB with the Senior Engineers’ Union and the reforms committee members this morning (April 19).

In a tweet, Minister Wijesekera mentioned that the SEU assured their fullest corporation for the proposals and requested to expedite the process.

In addition, they have submitted their proposals in managing the current employees and employee benefits and also the integration of renewable energy and procurement, he added.

