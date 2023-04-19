Doctor shortage affects emergency surgeries at Embilipitiya District General Hospital

April 19, 2023   09:57 pm

All emergency surgeries have reportedly been suspended at the Embilipitiya District General Hospital for more than two weeks, due to the shortage of anaesthesiologists.

Embilipitiya District General Hospital is one of the major hospitals available for the people living not only in Ratnapura but also in Hambantota, Matale and Monaragala districts.

The situation has arisen as a result of the recent expatriation of the two anaesthesiologists who were attached to the hospital.

Although another anaesthesiologist was temporarily assigned to replace the expatriated doctors, she, too, has reportedly left for an overseas training.

In view of this situation, the director of the hospital is compelled to transfer the hospitalized patients to other hospitals for surgeries and intensive care treatment.

Meanwhile, the local residents allege that there is no way of performing an emergency caesarean surgery at the hospital at present.

The reports on the situation at Embilipitiya District General Hospital came weeks after the paediatric Ward at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital was recently closed down after all three paediatricians who worked at the hospital migrated.

