Gazette issued on maximum retail price for eggs by weight

April 20, 2023   07:43 am

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stipulating maximum retail prices for eggs by weight, with effect from today (20).

Accordingly, the maximum retail price for a kilogram of white eggs is Rs. 880 while the MRP for a kilogram of brown eggs is Rs. 920.

The Consumer Affairs Authority thereby orders that no Manufacturer, Producer, Supplier, Distributor or Trader shall sell, supply, expose or offer for sale, display for sale the above items, exceeding the Maximum Retail Price given.

