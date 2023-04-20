Political party leaders to convene a meeting today

The Committee on Parliamentary Business is scheduled to convene a meeting this morning (April 20) under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

All leaders and members of political parties representing the parliament have been invited to attend the meeting, as this is the first meeting convened after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Meanwhile, the first Parliamentary session after the festive season is due to take place on April 25.

Preparations have been made for the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill to be taken up in Parliament on that day, however, a final decision pertaining to the matter will be made at the party leaders’ meeting today.