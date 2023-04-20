Several state institutions including SriLankan, UGC summoned to COPE

Several state institutions including the SriLankan Airlines, Land Reforms Commission, and University Grants Commission (UGC) have been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) this week.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Export Credit Insurance Corporation officials will appear before the COPE on April 25, while the Land Reforms Commission officials are slated to make their appearance on April 26.

The COPE will review the progress of the implementation of the directives issued at the committee’s meeting held on 21 October 2022.

In the meantime, the national carrier SriLankan Airlines has been called before the COPE on April 27 and the University Grants Commission on April 28.

The Vocational Training Authority officials are scheduled to appear before the COPE on May 09 to review the progress of the implementation of the directives issued at the COPE meeting convened on 23 March 2023.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has summoned the officials of Sri Lanka Police and the Samurdhi Development Department on April 25 and 26, respectively to look into the Auditor General’s reports for the previous years and the current performance of the two institutions.