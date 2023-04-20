Group arrested for setting police car ablaze amidst 09 May riots

Group arrested for setting police car ablaze amidst 09 May riots

April 20, 2023   11:39 am

Three persons have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for setting ablaze a police car in the Panchikawatte area on 09 May 2022.

The suspects, identified as residents of Colombo 12 and Maligawatte aged 18, 31 and 46, were arrested following an investigation into the incident by the Commercial Crimes Division of the CID.

Accordingly, they are due to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (20 April).

During the anti-government riots that took place on 09 May last year, a  group of persons had destroyed a police car in the Panchikawatte area. Police reported that parts of the car had been stolen before the car was set ablaze.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nominations must be discarded - Gammanpila (English)

Nominations must be discarded - Gammanpila (English)

Nominations must be discarded - Gammanpila (English)

Former AG Dappula de Liveras lawyer appears before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Liveras lawyer appears before TID (English)

Hot weather conditions expected to last until the end of May (English)

Hot weather conditions expected to last until the end of May (English)

I will not allow the education of children to be taken hostage - President (English)

I will not allow the education of children to be taken hostage - President (English)

Tourist arrivals expected to hit 400,000 mark mid-April (English)

Tourist arrivals expected to hit 400,000 mark mid-April (English)

President moots making education, especially examinations, a compulsory service

President moots making education, especially examinations, a compulsory service

Emergency surgeries at another major hospital disrupted due to doctor shortage

Emergency surgeries at another major hospital disrupted due to doctor shortage

People affected by extreme temperatures in many parts of the island

People affected by extreme temperatures in many parts of the island