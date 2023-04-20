Group arrested for setting police car ablaze amidst 09 May riots

Three persons have been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for setting ablaze a police car in the Panchikawatte area on 09 May 2022.

The suspects, identified as residents of Colombo 12 and Maligawatte aged 18, 31 and 46, were arrested following an investigation into the incident by the Commercial Crimes Division of the CID.

Accordingly, they are due to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (20 April).

During the anti-government riots that took place on 09 May last year, a group of persons had destroyed a police car in the Panchikawatte area. Police reported that parts of the car had been stolen before the car was set ablaze.