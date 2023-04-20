Probes into two women who defrauded money by promising jobs in Qatar

The police have initiated investigations regarding two women who defrauded money by promising employment opportunities in Qatar.



Police Media Division stated that the two women in question have defrauded Rs. 600,000 on the promise of providing employment in Qatar.



The 31-year-old suspects have been identified as residents of Kytes.



The complainant has credited money to the suspects’ bank accounts on several occasions, and handed over his passport to them, the police said.

Mannar Police is conducting investigations to arrest the suspected women.