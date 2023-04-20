Sri Lanka records highest energy demand in recent times

Sri Lanka’s highest energy demand in recent times was recorded yesterday (19 April), as per a statement made by Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

Taking to Twitter today (20 April), the Minister noted that a net generation of 49.53 GWh was required for power generation yesterday, making this the highest demand for energy since of late in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, he noted that as per the actual demand recorded early this morning, forecasts for an estimated energy demand exceeding 50 GWh was made for today.

Thus, the Minister assured that all Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) thermal plants, including the recently established Hambantota diesel-powered generators will be utilised for power generation.