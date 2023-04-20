Three-day parliamentary debate on IMF program next week

April 20, 2023   01:13 pm

The political party leaders have scheduled a three-day parliamentary debate for the recently-approved International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan agreement.

Accordingly, the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will be taken up for debate in the parliament from 26-28 April. 

The decision was reached at the political party leaders’ meeting convened at the parliament complex this morning (April 20).

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ajith Rajapakse.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary sessions after the Sinhala & Tamil New Year festival will take place from April 25-28.

On March 20, 2023, the Executive Board of the IMF green-lighted a 48-month extended arrangement under the EFF program of SDR 2.286 billion (approximately USD 3 billion) for Sri Lanka.

The EFF program will allow Sri Lanka to access financing of up to USD 7 billion from the IMF, international financial institutions and multilateral organizations.

