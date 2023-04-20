Appeal applications for enrolling students to Grade 06 called online

April 20, 2023   03:48 pm

The Ministry of Education says that appeal applications for the admission of students for Grade 06 classes for the 2023 academic year, based on the results of the 2022 Grade 05 Scholarship Examination will be called online.

 Accordingly, the period from 12.00 noon on April 20, 2023, to 12.00 midnight on May 08, 2023, has been allocated for the process of submitting the relevant appeal applications online.

Thus, the students can submit their appeal applications by logging on to the website (https://g6application.moe.gov.lk/#/).

Furthermore, the ministry says that the list of school census numbers related to submitting appeals applications for the requesting of schools can be obtained from the Ministry of Education’s official website (www.moe.gov.lk.).

 

