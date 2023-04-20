US Ambassador calls for extensive discussions on Anti-Terrorism Bill

US Ambassador calls for extensive discussions on Anti-Terrorism Bill

April 20, 2023   03:54 pm

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has called for ‘extensive’ public and parliamentary discussions on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill, which is to be introduced to repeal the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Taking to Twitter, Chung stated that during a meeting with Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe this afternoon (20 April), she discussed her concerns with regard to certain aspects of the proposed Bill which fall outside of international standards.

The U.S. Envoy said she shared their ‘strong desire’ to see extensive discussions, both public and parliamentary, on the matter.

She further highlighted that it is important that “all voices – including civil society, academia, and lawmakers – are considered to ensure the legislation serves as an effective tool for combatting terrorism without restricting freedom of expression or assembly.”

