Six including Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai arrested over assault

Six including Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai arrested over assault

April 20, 2023   04:13 pm

Six persons have been arrested by the Maradana Police for attacking an individual with a sharp weapon in Maradana on Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Police also recovered a hand grenade and the sword allegedly used in the attack while in the possession of an individual identified by the alias ‘Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai’, the main suspect amongst the six arrestees.

Police further revealed that the said individual was, in fact, released on bail, after having been previously arrested in connection with several crimes.

A group of 12 persons, including ‘Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai’ had reportedly attacked an individual on 14 April near Technical Junction in Maradana owing to a personal dispute. The victim was later admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

Police believe that the attack was carried out after the victim had initially assaulted a resident of the Panchikawatte area.

Accordingly, a special team of police officers has been appointed in order to apprehend the other six individuals involved in the attack.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Precautions to be taken by parents to keep kids safe during extreme temperatures

Precautions to be taken by parents to keep kids safe during extreme temperatures

Precautions to be taken by parents to keep kids safe during extreme temperatures

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME TIME - 2023.04.20

NEWS IN BRIEF MIDDAY PRIME TIME - 2023.04.20

National Transport Commission digitized; GPS tracking system introduced for buses

National Transport Commission digitized; GPS tracking system introduced for buses

Vendors raise concerns about setting maximum retail price on eggs by weight

Vendors raise concerns about setting maximum retail price on eggs by weight

National event organized to observe tree planting custom for Avurudu

National event organized to observe tree planting custom for Avurudu

FUTA says making education sector an essential service will not resolve issues

FUTA says making education sector an essential service will not resolve issues

Nominations must be discarded - Gammanpila (English)

Nominations must be discarded - Gammanpila (English)

Former AG Dappula de Liveras lawyer appears before TID (English)

Former AG Dappula de Liveras lawyer appears before TID (English)