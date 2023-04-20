Six including Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai arrested over assault

Six persons have been arrested by the Maradana Police for attacking an individual with a sharp weapon in Maradana on Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Police also recovered a hand grenade and the sword allegedly used in the attack while in the possession of an individual identified by the alias ‘Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai’, the main suspect amongst the six arrestees.

Police further revealed that the said individual was, in fact, released on bail, after having been previously arrested in connection with several crimes.

A group of 12 persons, including ‘Panchikawatte Suresh Bhai’ had reportedly attacked an individual on 14 April near Technical Junction in Maradana owing to a personal dispute. The victim was later admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

Police believe that the attack was carried out after the victim had initially assaulted a resident of the Panchikawatte area.

Accordingly, a special team of police officers has been appointed in order to apprehend the other six individuals involved in the attack.