Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) MP Rauff Hakeem says that there was a request by the political party leaders with regard to making paper-marking activities of examinations an essential service.

Speaking to the media following the party leaders’ meeting held today (April 20), the former minister mentioned that during the meeting, the decision of university lecturers to boycott the answer sheet evaluation activities of the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination was also taken up.

“A question arose as to whether the President would perhaps make it an essential service. There was also a request among the party leaders to do so”, he said.

However, the MP further expressed that if necessary, the education service should be made an essential service and the paper-marking activities should be completed as soon as possible.

“There was also strong criticism during the meeting of the attempts by university lecturers to win over their demands by holding students as hostages”, he added.