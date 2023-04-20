Maithripala says he has to pay compensation for mistakes made by others

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that he has not been made an offender of the Easter Sunday terror attacks in any way, and that he has only to pay compensation for the faults committed by others.

In response to questions raised by journalists regarding the allegations made against him, the ex-president stated that the relevant allegations need to be proven.

“Not only the accusations that were made against me recently. Several allegations have been made against me for the past 54 years while I am in politics. So it doesn’t matter to me”, he said.

“Those who are against me, speak everywhere that I have been fined. I have not been fined. There is only a compensation to be paid.”

“So I am collecting money from the people these days to pay that compensation”.

Sirisena, also claimed that he has neither been made the accused by any court order nor by any investigation.

Commenting further, the former President also stressed that it has taken 10-15 years for the investigation reports to be finalised in countries where many such terrorist attacks have occurred, and that it will also take several years to reveal the truth behind the Easter Sunday terror attack.

“It has taken 10-15 years to release the investigation reports in countries where many such terrorist attacks have occurred. In this country, it has been only four years after it occurred…It will take many more years to reveal this”, he claimed.

“The Catholic Church says what it thinks. It says one in the morning and another in the evening. Anyone can tell anything if they have a mouth”, he charged.