CBSL discovers shortage of Rs. 5 mn cash bundle

A shortage of a cash bundle worth Rs 5 million was discovered in a vault of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) on 11 April, during the currency operations.

Issuing a statement in this regard, CBSL noted that an internal probe into the matter was commenced immediately, while a complaint was also lodged at the Fort Police Station.

While the police investigation is in currently ongoing, CBSL is taking all necessary measures to thoroughly investigate the incident and strengthen the internal controls and processes.

Accordingly, CBSL noted that they will continue assisting the Police to carry out its investigations.