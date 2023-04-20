Minister discusses CEB reform structure with TU representatives

Minister discusses CEB reform structure with TU representatives

April 20, 2023   07:58 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today (20 April) discussed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) reform structure with representatives of CEB trade unions, in an attempt to brief all relevant parties on the Cabinet-approved roadmap.

Accordingly, the Minister met with the representatives of 31 CEB trade unions this afternoon, and discussed the CEB reform structure, policies and road map.

Meanwhile, several other concerns including plans of unbundling, corporatization, human resource management, employee benefits, treatment of excess employees, management structures and the role of the reforms secretariat were also discussed at the meeting.

The Minister yesterday (19 April) held a discussion with the Senior Engineers’ Union and the reform committee members on the CEB restructuring roadmap, which was recently approved by the Cabinet.

On 17 April, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposed roadmap and timeline of the CEB restructuring process.

Accordingly, the final draft of the new Electricity Act is due to be presented in Parliament for approval by the end of May.

