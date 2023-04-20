Court rejects request seeking order to prevent NPP protest

A request made by the Police seeking an order against a political protest march scheduled to take place in Negombo tomorrow (21 April) was rejected by the court.

Accordingly, Negombo Acting Magistrate Indika de Silva issued an order today (20 April), rejecting the request to issue an order preventing the National People’s Power (NPP) march scheduled for tomorrow.

In their request to the court, the Police revealed that they had received intelligence claiming that attempts will be made during the march to incite disturbance and disruption amongst the public, in accordance with certain political agendas. They further claimed that information was also received that the protest march would coincide with a movement organized by the Cardinal demanding justice for the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks of 2019.

Thus, they requested that the NPP protest march be held in a location deemed suitable, by law, for large crowds to gather while maintaining peace.

Upon consideration of the facts presented to the court, however, it was decided that such an order cannot be issued, owing to the lack of facts in this regard.

The court noted, however, that the Police can take all required action in the event there is any damage to public or private property, or to members of the public, during the protest march.