Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H. H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, has offered to assist Sri Lanka in various fields, including the development of the island’s energy and tourism sectors.

The matter was discussed during a recent meeting between the Minister and the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, Udaya Indrarathna at the ministry premises.

The discussion mainly focused on avenues to further enhance the friendly relations between Sri Lanka and UAE in order to reach new heights of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

During the discussion, Ambassador Indrarathna extended greetings from President Ranil Wickremeisnghe, and briefed the Minister about the steady development of Sri Lanka under Wickremesinghe’s leadership. The Ambassador also extended an invitation to the Minister on behalf of his Sri Lankan counterpart to visit Sri Lanka later this year.

Reiterating Sri Lanka’s special relationship with UAE, the Ambassador also acknowledged the warm friendship, hospitality, peace and harmony extended by the UAE and its friendly people towards more than 300,000 Sri Lankan nationals working and residing in the UAE.

He also noted that UAE stands among the best and happiest countries for Sri Lankans to live and work.

The meeting between the parties holds a significant place in enhancing the existing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and UAE, as the outcome of the discussion is expected to open new opportunities for further bilateral collaborations which will yield immense benefits to both nations in the coming years, the embassy said in a statement.