Special service at Kochchikade Church in memory of Easter attack victims

April 21, 2023   10:14 am

The special service is organized at the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday (April 21) in 2019.

Accordingly, a two-minute silence was also observed at 8.45 a.m. in memory of those who lost their lives in the ghastly bombings.

In the meantime, the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka is forming a human chain, themed “We are Watching until Justice is Meted Out”, for its quest to seek the long overdue truth behind the brutal carnage on April 21, 2019 and justice for the victims.

The human chain is formed from St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade to St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya on the Colombo-Negombo main road.

Sri Lanka was left devastated on April 21, 2019 after a group of suicide attackers of the now-outlawed local Islamic extremist organization National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) carried out a series of coordinated bomb blasts at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Zion Church in Batticaloa, Cinnamon Grand, Kingsbury and Shangri-La hotels in Colombo and a guest house in Dehiwala, leaving more than 260 people including foreigners dead and at least 500 people injured.

