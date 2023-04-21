Associate of Dematagoda Chaminda arrested

April 21, 2023   11:29 am

A 58-year-old resident of Dematagoda believed to be an associate of known underworld figure ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’ has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The arrest was made during a raid based on a tip-off received by the intelligence officers of the STF, Police said, adding that 400 packets containing a total of 25 grams of heroin was recovered from the arrestee’s possession.

Investigations have revealed that the arrestee runs drug operations under the directives of Maleesha, the son of ill-famed drug trafficker Sirinayake Pathiranage Chaminda Ravi Jayanath, alias ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’.

Thus, both the arrestee and the narcotics found in his possession have been handed over to the Dematagoda Police for further investigation. 

