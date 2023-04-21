Man posing as coordinating secretary of Public Security Minister arrested

The police have arrested a man who was posing as a coordinating secretary of the Public Security Minister.

The Investigation Department (CID) officers made the arrest on Wednesday in the area of Kottaramulla, Chilaw after probing a complaint.

The arrestee was identified as Warnakulasuriya Nilanga Manoj, a 37-year-old residing in Ihala Kottaramulla.

The complaint had been filed after the suspect telephoned and threatened a ministerial official using foul language on April 18.

According to the investigators, the suspect had previously exerted influence on police officers while pretending to be the minister’s coordinating secretary.

He pleaded guilty when he was produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court on Thursday (April 20).

However, the suspect was released on a surety bail of Rs. 100,000 after he told the court that he is ready to settle the matter.

The CID officers are conducting further investigations into the matter.