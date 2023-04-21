Two new Provincial Chief Secretaries appointed

April 21, 2023   02:45 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has made two new Provincial Chief Secretariat appointments.

Accordingly, Ajith Premasinghe has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Central Province, while Danayanthi Paranagama was appointed as the Chief Secretary of the Uva Province.

Both individuals are Special Grade Officers of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS), the President’s Media Division (PMD) noted, adding that the relevant appointments will be effective with the retirement of the incumbent officers.

