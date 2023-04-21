Police to beef up security at all Muslim mosques in view of Eid

Sri Lanka Police have taken all required measures to increase security at all Muslim mosques in which religious services are scheduled to be held on the day of, and that preceding, the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Speaking to the media in this regard, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa explained that a directive was issued by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to all senior provincial police officials to ensure security at all mosques hosting religious services in view of Ramadan.

“Accordingly, directives have been issued requesting all relevant Police units to carry out foot patrols, mobile patrols and night patrols”, SSP Thalduwa said in this regard, adding that Police have also been advised to set up roadblocks if required.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman also clarified recent reports pertaining to the increased security in the Akurana area. He noted that this was a precautionary measure in response to a call received by the emergency Police hotline, claiming that a bomb attack was being planned in the said area.

“Thus, we increased the security in the area until we were able to confirm whether or not the information received was genuine”, he said, adding that Police are now certain that there is, in fact, no such threat.

He noted that investigations are currently underway to identify the individual, who made the call.

The Police Spokesman also vehemently denied reports claiming that increased security was provided to all mosques in the Panadura area.