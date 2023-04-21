Distribution of school textbooks and uniforms to be completed by mid-May
April 21, 2023 06:19 pm
The Ministry of Education has assured that the distribution of school textbooks will be completed by 15 May.
Issuing a statement in this regard, The Ministry noted 80% of the total number of school textbooks has been distributed thus far, while 85% of school uniforms have also been distributed.
Accordingly, they noted that the distribution of all school uniforms too, is expected to conclude by 15 May.