Distribution of school textbooks and uniforms to be completed by mid-May

April 21, 2023   06:19 pm

The Ministry of Education has assured that the distribution of school textbooks will be completed by 15 May.

Issuing a statement in this regard, The Ministry noted 80% of the total number of school textbooks has been distributed thus far, while 85% of school uniforms have also been distributed.

Accordingly, they noted that the distribution of all school uniforms too, is expected to conclude by 15 May.

