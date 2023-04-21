Preliminary marking of 2022 A/L Tamil medium answer sheets begins

The preliminary marking of the 2022 G.C.E Advanced Level Tamil medium answer scripts commenced today (21 April), the Examination Department confirmed.

Accordingly, the process of confirming the control answer script marking procedure regarding several subjects is currently underway, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Commissioner General of Examinations H.J.M.C. Amith Jayasundara mentioned that the paper marking activities have commenced in relation to the subjects of Hinduism, Christianity, Hindu Civilization, Bharatha Dancing, Oriental Music, Carnatic Music, Western Music, Art, Drama and Theater and Hindi.

The work will be done at the answer script marking centers in the cities of Jaffna, Colombo, Batticaloa, Gampaha, Kalutara and Kurunegala, the Commissioner General of Examinations said.

He further stated that sufficient applications have been received to commence the work of marking the answer scripts in relation to other subjects including Sinhala and English medium and they are currently discussing with the relevant parties about the implementation of the work.