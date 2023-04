The Muslim community of Sri Lanka will celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow (22 April), as the new crescent moon was sighted today (21 April).

Accordingly, the Colombo Grand Mosque, together with the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) Hilaal Division and the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs (DMRCA) have unanimously declared that the Ramadan festival for the year 2023 will be held tomorrow.