Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

The chief prelates of all three Buddhist Chapters have called for the removal of ‘unsuitable clauses’ in the much-disputed Anti-Terrorism Bill after an extensive dialogue with society and through a panel of experts.

It is observed that the controversial and broad definition of ‘terrorism’ in the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill deem peaceful protests and speaking up about the shortcomings of the incumbent government an act of terror, the chief prelates pointed out in a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Passing this Bill will be nationally and internationally adverse for Sri Lanka, as the move can make way for some serious doubts about the democracy in the country, they warned in their communiqué.