Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

April 21, 2023   08:34 pm

The chief prelates of all three Buddhist Chapters have called for the removal of ‘unsuitable clauses’ in the much-disputed Anti-Terrorism Bill after an extensive dialogue with society and through a panel of experts.

It is observed that the controversial and broad definition of ‘terrorism’ in the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill deem peaceful protests and speaking up about the shortcomings of the incumbent government an act of terror, the chief prelates pointed out in a letter to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Passing this Bill will be nationally and internationally adverse for Sri Lanka, as the move can make way for some serious doubts about the democracy in the country, they warned in their communiqué.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Malaysia busts a syndicate smuggling Sri Lankan children to Europe

Malaysia busts a syndicate smuggling Sri Lankan children to Europe

Survivors still haunted by trauma of deadly terror attacks on 2019 Easter Sunday

Survivors still haunted by trauma of deadly terror attacks on 2019 Easter Sunday

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Four years since ghastly terror attacks on 2019 Easter Sunday

Four years since ghastly terror attacks on 2019 Easter Sunday

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME TIME ' - 2023.04.21