Warning issued on fraudulent job offers in Thailand

April 21, 2023   09:56 pm

The Sri Lanka Mission in Thailand has raised concerns about Sri Lankan nationals being lured for employment in Thailand, particularly for positions in Information Technology (IT) sector by dubious tech firms involved in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud.

In a statement, Sri Lanka Mission said the victims are illegally taken across the border from Thailand, mostly into Myanmar, and held captive to work under harsh restrictive conditions.

Meanwhile, some of the victims have also been apprehended by authorities for illegal entry.

All these victimized Sri Lankans have arrived in Thailand on tourist visas, promising to convert the same to work visas after arrival, which has not been successful, the statement read further.

Sri Lankan nationals are therefore advised not to get enticed and entrapped in such fraudulent job offers and are requested to exercise extreme caution and verify the background of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer.

The Sri Lanka Mission urged Sri Lankans to obtain Thai visa details from the Thai Immigration Bureau website via www.immigration.go.th

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Trade Minister vows legal action against vendors selling eggs above price cap

Trade Minister vows legal action against vendors selling eggs above price cap

Will join A/L paper marking if govt responds positively to demands - FUTA

Will join A/L paper marking if govt responds positively to demands - FUTA

Malaysia busts a syndicate smuggling Sri Lankan children to Europe

Malaysia busts a syndicate smuggling Sri Lankan children to Europe

Survivors still haunted by trauma of deadly terror attacks on 2019 Easter Sunday

Survivors still haunted by trauma of deadly terror attacks on 2019 Easter Sunday

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine