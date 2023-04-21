SriLankan Airlines clarifies recent reports on five grounded aircraft

SriLankan Airlines clarifies recent reports on five grounded aircraft

April 21, 2023   10:50 pm

SriLankan Airlines today (April 21) clarified the circumstances of the five grounded aircraft in response to certain recent misleading news items that have been published on the subject.

In a statement, the national carrier said the aircraft, belonging to the Airbus A320 NEO family, are currently awaiting engines after shop visits as the global industry faces a shortage of engines and long lead times for engine repairs for this type of aircraft as a result of a technical reliability issue.

SriLankan Airlines noted that it is currently working with its suppliers to work out a solution and the global supply of engines is also expected to improve in the months ahead.

The aircraft are on ground owing to a global shortage and not because of a lack of finances as incorrectly stated in some news reports, SriLankan Airlines affirmed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

Sri Lanka to build South Asia's largest logistics complex at Colombo Port (English)

Sri Lanka to build South Asia's largest logistics complex at Colombo Port (English)

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation drops in March 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation drops in March 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka risks IMF roadblock as local debt plan gets few takers (English)

Sri Lanka risks IMF roadblock as local debt plan gets few takers (English)

Catholic Church continues quest for truth as Sri Lanka marks four years since ghastly Easter attacks (English)

Catholic Church continues quest for truth as Sri Lanka marks four years since ghastly Easter attacks (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims