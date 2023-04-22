Former AG Dappula de Livera once again summoned to TID

Former Attorney General Dappula de Livera has been once again issued a summons to appear before the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

He was initially informed to make an appearance at the TID on April 19 to record a statement pertaining to his controversial comment on a massive conspiracy behind the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

However, the former Attorney General’s lawyer appeared before the TID on that day and submitted a seven-page legal objection on his behalf.

De Livera was then asked to report to the TID today (April 21), but he failed to comply with the summons.

It has been decided to notify the court if the former Attorney General fails to appear before the TID once again on April 24.



On 18 May, then-Attorney General Dappula de Livera claimed that there had been a conspiracy behind the series of bomb attacks that took place on 21 April 2019, killing 269 persons and injuring over 500 others.

Livera infamously handled the Easter Sunday inquiry right from the beginning while he served as the Solicitor General before being appointed as Attorney General on 29 April 2019, just eight days after the Easter Sunday attacks.

He later retired on 25 May 2021, while acting AG Sanjaya Rajaratnam was appointed as his successor.