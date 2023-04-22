Fairly heavy showers above 75mm expected in some areas

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the Western province during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.