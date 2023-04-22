Fairly heavy showers above 75mm expected in some areas

April 22, 2023   07:59 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern, Uva, Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the Western province during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

Sri Lanka to build South Asia's largest logistics complex at Colombo Port (English)

Sri Lanka to build South Asia's largest logistics complex at Colombo Port (English)

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation drops in March 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation drops in March 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka risks IMF roadblock as local debt plan gets few takers (English)

Sri Lanka risks IMF roadblock as local debt plan gets few takers (English)

Catholic Church continues quest for truth as Sri Lanka marks four years since ghastly Easter attacks (English)

Catholic Church continues quest for truth as Sri Lanka marks four years since ghastly Easter attacks (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Trade Minister vows legal action against vendors selling eggs above price cap

Trade Minister vows legal action against vendors selling eggs above price cap