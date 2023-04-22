Suspect arrested over fake tip-off on Akurana bomb threat

Suspect arrested over fake tip-off on Akurana bomb threat

April 22, 2023   09:39 am

The man who gave a false tip-off to the police about an impending bomb attack in Akurana area was arrested this morning (April 22).

The suspect, who called the 118 online emergency complaint system on the night of April 18, had anonymously provided the authorities with false information about a bomb threat to mosques in Akurana during Muslim devotees’ prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the bomb scare, special police teams were deployed to Akurana to beef up security in the area. 

The arrest was made in the area of Harispattuwa, according to the police.

Speaking on the matter on Friday (April 21), Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa clarified recent reports pertaining to the increased security in the Akurana area.

He said the move was a precautionary measure in response to a call received by the emergency Police hotline, claiming that a bomb attack was being planned in the said area.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

SC to confidentially deliver verdict on proposed Penal Code (Amendment) Bill to Speaker (English)

Sri Lanka to build South Asia's largest logistics complex at Colombo Port (English)

Sri Lanka to build South Asia's largest logistics complex at Colombo Port (English)

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation drops in March 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's NCPI-based inflation drops in March 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka risks IMF roadblock as local debt plan gets few takers (English)

Sri Lanka risks IMF roadblock as local debt plan gets few takers (English)

Catholic Church continues quest for truth as Sri Lanka marks four years since ghastly Easter attacks (English)

Catholic Church continues quest for truth as Sri Lanka marks four years since ghastly Easter attacks (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.04.21

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Sri Lankans form human chain demanding justice for Easter attack victims

Trade Minister vows legal action against vendors selling eggs above price cap

Trade Minister vows legal action against vendors selling eggs above price cap