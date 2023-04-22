Suspect arrested over fake tip-off on Akurana bomb threat

The man who gave a false tip-off to the police about an impending bomb attack in Akurana area was arrested this morning (April 22).

The suspect, who called the 118 online emergency complaint system on the night of April 18, had anonymously provided the authorities with false information about a bomb threat to mosques in Akurana during Muslim devotees’ prayers in the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the bomb scare, special police teams were deployed to Akurana to beef up security in the area.

The arrest was made in the area of Harispattuwa, according to the police.

Speaking on the matter on Friday (April 21), Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa clarified recent reports pertaining to the increased security in the Akurana area.

He said the move was a precautionary measure in response to a call received by the emergency Police hotline, claiming that a bomb attack was being planned in the said area.