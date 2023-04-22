Suicide of a minor reported in Ampara

A 15-year-old child has reportedly shot himself in the Mayadunna area in Ampara.

While the cause of the child’s suicide is yet to be uncovered, investigations have revealed that he shot himself with an unlicensed 12-bore rifle that was kept inside the house, the Ampara Police said.

Accordingly, the child is believed to have shot himself in a secluded area behind the house after coming home from school.

He was later admitted to the Ampara Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact the National Mental Health Helpline: 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)