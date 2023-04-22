Samples of latest batch of imported eggs to be obtained today

April 22, 2023   12:57 pm

Samples of the most recent stock of eggs imported from India are due to be taken today (22 April), the State Trading Corporation announced.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the State Trading Corporation, Asiri Walisundara, noted that samples have already been taken from the fourth batch of eggs which arrived from India on 14 April and have been sent to the Animal Production and Health Department.

Accordingly, he noted that the consignment of one million eggs will be distributed on 24 April.

Speaking on the distribution process, Walisundara noted that as per the instructions given by the Animal Production and Health Department, imported eggs will only be distributed amongst bakeries in the Colombo district.

Sri Lanka has imported over five million eggs thus far, while two million more eggs are expected to arrive in the island within the upcoming week.

