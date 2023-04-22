Five persons found brutally hacked to death inside a house

Five persons were found hacked to death in a house in the Delft area in Jaffna this morning (22 April).

Accordingly, three females and two males were found brutally hacked to death, while another female was admitted to the Jaffna Hospital after sustaining serious cut injuries.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated that while no arrests have been made thus far, investigations into the homicide are underway.

He also noted that a motive for the murder remains unclear.