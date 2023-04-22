Advisory issued to travellers to Sri Lanka about fake visa websites

The High Commission of India in Colombo has issued an advisory for travellers to Sri Lanka on fraudulent visa websites.

The Controller General of Immigration & Emigration of Sri Lanka has warned travellers to Sri Lanka about misleading websites that charge exorbitant fees for Sri Lanka ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) visas.

The Immigration & Emigration Department is the ‘issuing authority’ of Sri Lanka ETA visa and the correct link for its website is as follows: https://www.immigration.gov.lk/

Thereby, the travellers are advised to use only the official Sri Lankan government website for ETA visa: http://www.eta.gov.lk