Advisory issued to travellers to Sri Lanka about fake visa websites

April 22, 2023   01:49 pm

The High Commission of India in Colombo has issued an advisory for travellers to Sri Lanka on fraudulent visa websites.

The Controller General of Immigration & Emigration of Sri Lanka has warned travellers to Sri Lanka about misleading websites that charge exorbitant fees for Sri Lanka ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) visas.

The Immigration & Emigration Department is the ‘issuing authority’ of Sri Lanka ETA visa and the correct link for its website is as follows: https://www.immigration.gov.lk/

Thereby, the travellers are advised to use only the official Sri Lankan government website for ETA visa: http://www.eta.gov.lk

