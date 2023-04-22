Tri-forces summoned before HRCSL, Army requests for later date

Representatives of Sri Lanka’s Tri-forces were summoned before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) yesterday (21 April), in relation to the investigations being conducted into the torching of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence on 09 July 2022.

While both, representatives of the Sri Lanka Navy and the Sri Lanka Air force presented facts in this regard before HRCSL yesterday, the Sri Lanka Amry failed to do so.

Issuing a statement on the matter, however, HRCSL noted that the Sri Lanka Army had requested for a later date to present these facts.

Thus, upon consideration of their request, the HRCSL has agreed to summon the Sri Lanka Army to present all relevant facts in this regard on a later date, which is yet to be announced.

HRCSL is currently investigating whether or not sufficient levels of security were provided at the time President Wicremesinghe’s private residence was torched by masses of anti-government protesters on 09 July last year.