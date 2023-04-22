Sri Lanka closely following Sudanese conflict

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cairo, which is accredited to the Republic of Sudan, has assured that they are in regular contact with the Sri Lankan nationals currently in Khartoum and its suburbs, in view of the ongoing situation.

Accordingly, issuing a statement in this regard, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the Embassy is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Sudan, and has advised all Sri Lankan nationals residing in the conflict-affected areas on matters pertaining to their safety.

The Embassy can be reached via email – slcairoconsular@gmail.com and their telephone line - +201272813000.

For immediate assistance, the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Khartoum, Sayed Abdel, may be contacted on +249912394035.