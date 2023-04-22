Minister moots regulating events at Sinhala & Tamil New Year events
File photo

Minister moots regulating events at Sinhala & Tamil New Year events

April 22, 2023   04:39 pm

The games at Sinhala & Tamil New Year festivals organized in the future will be regulated, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickremanayake says.

Speaking further on the matter, the lawmaker rebuked organizing games that are deemed ‘inappropriate’ for the country’s culture and traditions.

Wickremanayake said such events should be nipped in the bud without allowing them to be carried forward.

It is better to practice some self-censorship before these events are regulated by law, the minister stressed.

