Intense heatwave likely to have increased adverse effects on pregnant women  Doctors

April 22, 2023   05:22 pm

Doctors have raised concerns that pregnant women may be increasingly affected by the extensive heatwave Sri Lanka is currently facing.

Accordingly, Specialist Gynaecologist and Obstetrician Prof. Sanath Lanerolle of the Castle Street Hospital for Women (CSHW) urged expectant mothers  to refrain from going outdoors in the afternoon, as the increased heat is likely to adversely affect them.

“It is best if they stay at home as much as possible. If you normally drink two litres of water, drink about three to four litres instead, as this intense heat is likely to dehydrate you”, the Professor warned.

