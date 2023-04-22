Decisions taken at SLPP meeting illegal  GL on lost chairmanship

Member of Parliament (MP) Prof. G. L. Pieris has levelled allegations at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), claiming that the party meeting held this morning (22 April) was ‘illegal’.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Prof. Pieris further noted that all decisions taken at the said meeting are not, in any way, valid, and will therefore be deemed null and void.

Thus, the MP asserted that all relevant court action will be taken to deem the decisions taken at this morning’s meeting invalid.

The SLPP today unanimously decided to appoint Ven. Uthurawala Dhammarathana Thera as the Party Chairman, replacing Prof. Pieris.

The meeting took place at 10:00 a.m. today, under the patronage of Party Leader, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.