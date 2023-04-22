Decisions taken at SLPP meeting illegal  GL on lost chairmanship

Decisions taken at SLPP meeting illegal  GL on lost chairmanship

April 22, 2023   06:15 pm

Member of Parliament (MP) Prof. G. L. Pieris has levelled allegations at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), claiming that the party meeting held this morning (22 April) was ‘illegal’.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Prof. Pieris further noted that all decisions taken at the said meeting are not, in any way, valid, and will therefore be deemed null and void.

Thus, the MP asserted that all relevant court action will be taken to deem the decisions taken at this morning’s meeting invalid.

The SLPP today unanimously decided to appoint Ven. Uthurawala Dhammarathana Thera as the Party Chairman, replacing Prof. Pieris.

The meeting took place at 10:00 a.m. today, under the patronage of Party Leader, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

Sri Lanka, China sign agreements for USD 392 Mn South Asia Commercial & Logistics Hub

Sri Lanka, China sign agreements for USD 392 Mn South Asia Commercial & Logistics Hub

Two AG Dept officials file complaint against political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda

Two AG Dept officials file complaint against political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00