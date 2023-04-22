10-year-old reported dead after running alongside a marathon

A 10-year-old child was reported dead this morning (22 April) after running alongside a marathon in the Palagala area in Kudahettawa, Galkiriyagama.

Accordingly, Police revealed that the child had collapsed on the road while running in support of his brother, who was participating in the marathon held as part of a Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival in the area.

He was immediately admitted to the Kalawewa Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries when he was later transferred to the Anuradhapura General Hospital for further treatment.

While the Galkiriyagama Police are yet to uncover a cause of death, further investigations into the child’s death are underway, while the postmortem examination is due to be done at the Kekirawa Base Hospital.