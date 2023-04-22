Mother of four takes fatal leap at Devon Falls

A mother of four took a fatal leap at Devon Falls today (22 April) over an alleged family dispute, Police revealed.

Accordingly, the Dimbula Pathana Police revealed that the deceased had arrived at the police station with two of her four children, and lodged a complaint with regards to a family dispute that had occurred.

She had later visited Devon Falls with one of the children, and had asked for the child to bring her a bottle of water. She had then jumped to her death when the child left the area, the Dimbula Pathana Police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Bogahawatte, Dimbula Pathana, named Lechchuman Nishanthani.

Dimbula Pathana Police initiated a search operation to recover the body of the deceased after her child ran back to the station claiming that his mother had jumped off the waterfall, the Police said, adding that further investigations into the incident are underway.



If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact the National Mental Health Helpline: 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)