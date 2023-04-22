Police call for public assistance in manhunt for three murder suspects

Sri Lanka Police have requested for public assistance in the manhunt for three suspects wanted in connection with a recent murder in the Midigama area.

Accordingly, the Police have called on the public to assist in the search for three persons allegedly wanted in relation to a shooting that took place in the Midigama area in March, killing a restaurant owner.

A hotel-owner was gunned down in front of his restaurant on 29 March by an unidentified group of persons who arrived in a vehicle, Police said.

Although four persons were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch in Matara, while the vehicle used for the crime was also seized, further investigations have revealed that three more persons were likely to have been involved in the shooting.

Thus, issuing a statement in this regard, the Police Media Division released the images of the three suspects, and urged the public to contact either the Assistant Police Superintendent of the Matara CID division on 071 859 2910, or the branch’s OIC on 071 859 6406, in the event they have any information about the suspects.