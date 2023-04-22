Police call for public assistance in manhunt for three murder suspects

Police call for public assistance in manhunt for three murder suspects

April 22, 2023   08:41 pm

Sri Lanka Police have requested for public assistance in the manhunt for three suspects wanted in connection with a recent murder in the Midigama area.

Accordingly, the Police have called on the public to assist in the search for three persons allegedly wanted in relation to a shooting that took place in the Midigama area in March, killing a restaurant owner.

A hotel-owner was gunned down in front of his restaurant on 29 March by an unidentified group of persons who arrived in a vehicle, Police said.

Although four persons were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) branch in Matara, while the vehicle used for the crime was also seized, further investigations have revealed that three more persons were likely to have been involved in the shooting.

Thus, issuing a statement in this regard, the Police Media Division released the images of the three suspects, and urged the public to contact either the Assistant Police Superintendent of the Matara CID division on 071 859 2910, or the branch’s OIC on 071 859 6406,  in the event they have any information about the suspects.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

Sri Lanka, China sign agreements for USD 392 Mn South Asia Commercial & Logistics Hub

Sri Lanka, China sign agreements for USD 392 Mn South Asia Commercial & Logistics Hub

Two AG Dept officials file complaint against political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda

Two AG Dept officials file complaint against political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00