Sudan fighting: Army says foreign nationals to be evacuated

Sudan fighting: Army says foreign nationals to be evacuated

April 22, 2023   09:19 pm

Diplomats and nationals from the UK, US, France and China are to be evacuated from Sudan by air as fighting there continues, a statement from the Sudanese army says.

Army chief Fattah al-Burhan agreed to facilitate and secure their evacuation “in the coming hours”, it said.

He is locked in a bitter power struggle with the leader of a rival paramilitary faction, the Rapid Support Forces.

The UK government said it was preparing for “a number of contingencies”.

Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears.

Khartoum’s international airport has been closed due to the violence, with foreign embassies - including the UK and US - unable to bring their citizens home.

The conflict has entered its second week despite both sides - the army and the RSF - agreeing to a three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, starting from Friday.

Sporadic gunfire and air strikes were heard in the capital on Saturday despite the truce.

A former foreign minister, Mariam al-Mahdi, who is sheltering in Khartoum told the BBC the ceasefire was “not taking at all”.

“We are out of electricity for the last 24 hours. We are out of water for the last six days,” she said.

Medical teams are being targeted in the fighting, she said, adding: “There are rotting bodies of our youth in the streets.”

Source – BBC

- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

Chief Prelates urge President to remove unsuitable clauses in Anti-Terrorism Bill

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.04.22

Sri Lanka, China sign agreements for USD 392 Mn South Asia Commercial & Logistics Hub

Sri Lanka, China sign agreements for USD 392 Mn South Asia Commercial & Logistics Hub

Two AG Dept officials file complaint against political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda

Two AG Dept officials file complaint against political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr today